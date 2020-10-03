IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Ranking the 5 best players from the game

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 7-run defeat at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 14 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Chasing 164/5, CSK got off to a horrible start, and although Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni accelerated in the final 4 overs, they fell to their third consecutive defeat of IPL 2020.

Here are the 5 best players from the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#5 Deepak Chahar (CSK)

Deepak Chahar was the pick of the CSK bowlers [PC: iplt20.com]

Perhaps the only CSK player who looked positively good today, Deepak Chahar got the team off to a great start by setting up Jonny Bairstow beautifully. A couple of out-swingers were followed by the ball that came back in, and the English opener was beaten neck and crop.

Chahar bowled three of his four overs in the powerplay, and returned at the death with the well-set duo of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma at the crease. The young Indian southpaw was dropped on both of the first two balls, but the Rajasthan pacer had the last laugh shortly.

Although Chahar's figures of 2/31 don't make for great reading, he was the pick of the CSK bowlers.

#4 Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma played a crucial knock for SRH after coming in with his team at 69/4 [PC: iplt20.com]

Coming in at 69/4, Abhishek Sharma played a fearless cameo to take SRH to a competitive total. The young all-rounder scored 31 off 24 balls, which was an inning studded with 4 fours and 1 six.

Sharma took on Ravindra Jadeja in the left-arm spinner's second over, and ran hard between the wickets throughout. Apart from his game-changing knock, he also bowled one over that went for just 4 runs, although he didn't get more to do with the ball in hand owing to the presence of Ravindra Jadeja.

Sharma was definitely one of the standout performers for SRH.