IPL 2020 | David Warner reinstated as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be his deputy

David Warner is fourth on the list of top-run getters in IPL behind Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma

Orange Cap winner in 2015, 2017 and 2019 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Australia's David Warner was handed back the captaincy of the IPL franchise from New Zealand's Kane Williamson. India's Bhuveneshwar Kumar will take up the role of vice-captain.

Warner, who scored 528, 562, 848, 642 and 692 runs between 2014 to 2018 for SRH, is fourth on the list of top-run getters in IPL behind Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma and led SRH to an IPL title in 2016 before missing out on the 2018 season due to the sandpaper gate scandal.

In a heartful message, Warner thanked Williamson and Bhuveneshwar for their incredible leadership in the past few seasons and vowed to lead the team to victory again in the upcoming season. Warner sent out a message stating:

"I'm thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020... I'm extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the team once again."

"I'd like to thank Kane and Bhuvi for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years, you guys did an outstanding job. And I'll be leaning on you guys for the support and your insight to the game as well. And to the management thank you once again for giving me this opportunity. And I'll try my very, very best to lifting that IPL Trophy this year."