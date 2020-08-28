IPL 2020: David Warner thanks Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for leading SRH in the last two years

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has expressed his gratitude to the team's former captain Kane Williamson and their vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar for leading the Orange Army so well during the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier this year, the Hyderabad-based franchise re-elected David Warner as their captain for IPL 2020.

In a group video call featuring most of the SRH squad members, head coach Trevor Bayliss and captain David Warner welcomed the players to the Orange Army. Both Warner and Bayliss also shared some general tips with the team ahead of IPL 2020.

'We're all leaders' - David Warner urges all SRH players to be at their best in IPL 2020

David Warner's involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal did not allow him to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last two IPL seasons. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson took charge in his absence and led the Hyderabad franchise to the final of IPL 2018, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson, however, got injured in 2019, and the team's leading pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the Orange Army in a few matches. Hyderabad finished fourth last season, and David Warner applauded both players for their excellent leadership.

Warner welcomed the new players to the SRH family and then addressed the change in leadership:

"Obviously, with me taking over, I just want to say thanks to Kane and Bhuvi. The last two years, you guys have been outstanding for us and taken us to the finals and sitting back and watching was awesome and obviously playing last year was fantastic and gold."

Next, the Australian opener spoke about Hyderabad's brilliant performance in the last two seasons and urged them to continue the same in IPL 2020. He continued:

"And you guys, a lot of credit to you, the way the guys have been playing cricket, the last couple of years, and moving forward, nothing would change from that aspect. For all of us, it doesn't matter if you have a 'C' next to your name, we're all leaders."

While David Warner discussed the team's goals for IPL 2020, coach Trevor Bayliss highlighted how this season would be different from the others. He revealed that there would be many rest days for the players during the practice sessions to avoid injuries and fatigue.

IPL 2020 will begin on 19th September in the UAE.