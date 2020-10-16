IPL 2020: DC vs CSK head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before match 34

After defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last IPL 2020 fixture, the Chennai Super Kings will look forward to continuing their winning momentum against the Delhi Capitals in their ninth match of the season.

When CSK and DC battled it out in the first half of IPL 2020, the Capitals emerged victorious by 44 runs. Prithvi Shaw had played a magnificent knock of 64 runs, while Kagiso Rabada had returned with figures of 3/26 for DC.

The Delhi-based franchise have performed exceptionally in IPL 2020 so far. They have won six of their first eight matches. On the other side, the Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing first half, but they have made a positive start to the second half.

Both teams have been involved in some memorable matches over the last 12 years. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats ahead of their reverse fixture in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the Delhi Capitals 15-7 in the head-to-head record. They had defeated the Capitals thrice during the 2019 season, but they succumbed to a 44-run loss against them earlier in IPL 2020.

Their record in the UAE stands level at 1-1 after DC's win at the Dubai International Stadium last month.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

MS Dhoni has aggregated 544 runs in DC vs CSK matches. DJ Bravo has picked up 13 wickets for CSK against DC.

Rishabh Pant has scored 222 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL, but he is likely to miss the upcoming IPL 2020 match. Kagiso Rabada has scalped four wickets in two games against CSK.