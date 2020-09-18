IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals have a very good chance to win the tournament, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Delhi Capitals have got a genuine chance to win IPL 2020. The 71-year-old added that the Delhi-based franchise boasts a strong batting and bowling line-up and have chosen their overseas players extremely well.

Delhi Capitals have not won even a single IPL title and have been one of the underachievers of the the tournament.

However, according to Sunil Gavaskar, if the Delhi Capitals are able to play to their potential, the team can certainly win their maiden IPL title this year.

He told Sports Tak:

"There is a very good chance for Delhi Capitals to win IPL 2020. They have selected very good players and if their batting clicks then they can surely win this time. They have also selected their overseas players really well and so I feel they have got a great chance this time. This will be their first IPL title if they win and they have got a great chance."

Delhi Capitals have a strong batting line-up capable of scoring loads of runs: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also feels that DC have a strong batting line-up and are capable of posting big totals

Sunil Gavaskar considers the batting line-up of the Delhi Capitals to be one of the strongest in the competition. DC have the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant as the core Indian batting group.

Gavaskar believes that even if two of these players click at the right time for the Delhi Capitals, they will be able to post huge totals consistently. He said:

"The kind of batting ability that they have, even if two of their batsmen click, then they have the ability to post big totals. Prithvi Shaw can open the batting and give a good start. Shreyas Iyer can come in at number three and play big shots. Rishabh Pant can bat at No.4 and also can play as a finisher and give more runs to the team. Therefore I believe that there is a potential for them to score loads of runs."

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Kings XI Punjab on 20th September at Dubai.