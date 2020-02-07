IPL 2020: “Delhi Capitals is the ideal team for young Indian players”, says Lalit Yadav

Lalit Yadav (Image courtesy: Delhi Capitals)

New Delhi, 07 February 2020: Lalit Yadav, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals at December’s IPL Auction held in Kolkata, is looking forward to being a part of the tournament for the first time. “This tournament is a huge platform for upcoming cricketers,” he said.

Citing Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw as examples of how the team supports young domestic players, the all-rounder said, “Delhi Capitals, in particular, is the best team for young Indian cricketers. I see this as an important stepping-stone to eventually playing for India one day, like Shreyas, Rishabh and Prithvi.”

“I am looking forward to being challenged at this level and see where I really stand among the best in the world”, said Yadav. “DC has a great mix off domestic and international players, and also the best coaching set up a youngster could have asked for. I am keen to learn as much as possible from this experience.”

It was a double century in a 40-over U-14 game that was a turning point in Yadav’s life, he said. Yadav hails from Najafgarh, just like Virender Sehwag. And like the former India opener, the youngster is a big hitter too, having smashed six sixes in an over twice.

Yadav was in the middle of a Ranji Trophy match when he got the news of being picked by Delhi Capitals. “We were playing in Andhra Pradesh when I found out that I was picked by DC. My phone didn’t stop ringing, but I spoke with my family only as I had to resume batting the next morning and didn’t want to lose focus.”