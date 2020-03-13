×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals | Key players, strengths, weaknesses, and probable XI

Deepak Panda
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 13 Mar 2020, 14:59 IST

Delhi Capitals have a great chance of making it big this year
Delhi Capitals have a great chance of making it big this year








Delhi Capitals (DC), formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, are one of the most promising, but underpeforming teams in the IPL in the long run. Starting to invest in youth after Rahul Dravid took charge in 2015, Delhi have finally started to get the results in their favour. The trophy cabinet might still be empty, but qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in seven years in 2019 is a sign of their potential. 

DC were the most active team during the transfer window, indulging in multiple trades. The major ones being trading in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane while trading out Trent Boult. Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmeyer, Chris Woakes, and Jason Roy are the notable buys in the auctions. However, Chris Woakes pulled out of the tournament just ahead of the beginning of the season, putting the management in a little spot of bother.


Delhi Capitals Squad

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande


Strengths

Delhi Capitals have one of the strongest Indian cores in the tournament; so much so that they can play with an all-Indian lineup and still be a formidable unit. The perfect blend of youth and experience, which was the missing link in their squad, is now there with the likes of Rahane, Ashwin, Dhawan, and Ishant Sharma added to the squad over the last couple of years.

The batting line-up looks as strong as ever, more importantly, they now possess a lineSup suited for their home track. The likes of Rahane, Dhawan, and Iyer are all suited to bat well on wickets where the ball does not come on to the bat very well.

For the slow and low pitch at Kotla now have better and more experienced personnel to take advantage of it. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, and Sandeep Lamichhane comprise of the spin department, which is probably the strongest in the competition and facing them at home will be an uphill task for any opposition.


Weaknesses

With a formidable side on paper with no glaring weaknesses, Delhi Capitals enter the tournament as a confident unit. However, the only concern they have is the back-up for the injury-prone Kagiso Rabada. Rabada’s impact can be gauged from the difference he made last year, after missing the 2018 season due to injury. Delhi have the likes of Keemo Paul, Ishant Sharma, and Mohit Sharma to fill in the slot but the impact would not be the same. Moreover, Ishant Sharma is nursing an injury and Chris Woakes pulling out of the IPL has added to the woes. Delhi would therefore need to have a fully fit Rabada if they want to go the distance.

Despite having a formidable batting order, which will make someone like Jason Roy sit on the bench, Delhi will have the headache of managing the resources and fitting the right batsman in the right slot. If not handled well, the strong point might turn into their weakness, as has happened with many teams in the past.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement








Key Players

Kagiso Rabada - The South African pacer proved to be a game-changer for DC last season with 25 wickets from 12 games. His injury just ahead of the playoffs proved them costly. With the Delhi pitch staying slow and low for most parts of the season, Rabada brings in the x-factor with his express pace and deadly accurate yorkers. He is doubly lethal on relatively faster wickets like Wankhede or Eden Gardens. Not only with pace, but Rabada also has the ability to beat the batsmen with swing and bounce. One of the best fast bowlers in the world in all formats, Rabada will hold the key to Delhi's fortunes in crunch games.

Shreyas Iyer - Taking over the captaincy from Gambhir in 2018, Iyer has taken giant strides, both in terms of batting as well as leading the side. A more complete batsman now and a regular for India, Iyer at number four will hold the middle-order together. Sandwiched between power hitters like Shaw, Hetmeyer, and Pant in the batting order, Iyer's ability to play according to the situation makes him a more valuable asset.

Ravichandran Ashwin - The former KXIP skipper was traded in by DC during the transfer window. The move might prove to be a masterstroke, given the nature of their home pitch and Ashwin's ability to take advantage of such pitches. Despite not being amongst wickets off late in the IPL, Ashwin continues to be economical even on pitches not assisting with much turn. But he finally will be getting a pitch similar to Chepauk, which will be slow and assist spin, which is why Ashwin is one of the bowlers to look forward to this season.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane

Tournament Prediction

Delhi Capitals are probably the only team in the tournament who can make a match-winning XI without a single overseas player. They do have a side this time which is suitable for their home turf. A playoff qualification should be a minimum for the Iyer-led outfit.

Also look at | IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad | Key players, strengths, weaknesses, and probable XI


Published 13 Mar 2020, 14:59 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals (IPL) Shreyas Iyer Kagiso Rabada IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
IPL
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us