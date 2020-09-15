IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal strikes massive blows in the nets, speaks about RCB's preparations [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to post a montage of young Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal as the team puts the finishing touches on their preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

In an episode of 'Bold Diaries', the southpaw spoke about RCB's preparations for IPL 2020, and stated that they're getting back to speed after the long pandemic-enforced break.

"It was great, we are slowly getting back into it. We've had a good number of sessions now and we feel like we're getting back to what we were before lockdown. It's more about movement - getting the legs moving and reacting quicker."

Devdutt Padikkal added that the team is clear about what they've set out to do, and said that they're slowly getting used to the difficult conditions in the UAE.

"We've had targeted sessions, towards what we are doing and what we are aiming to achieve. We're getting used to the weather, I feel we can just keep working on our fitness as well and it'll help a lot."

Will IPL 2020 be Devdutt Padikkal's breakout season?

Highest run getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, Devdutt Padikkal is now keen to make a mark in the Dream 11 IPL.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/W79C4wIlTy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 15, 2020

After finishing the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as the highest run-scorer, Devdutt Padikkal is primed to make a mark in IPL 2020. The 20-year-old prefers to open, and RCB have the services of Aaron Finch and Parthiv Patel to call upon for the same role.

South African great AB de Villiers has been working on his wicket-keeping in RCB's training sessions, and it has been heavily speculated that he could don the gloves in IPL 2020 to allow Padikkal to open the innings.

RCB have a balanced squad heading into IPL 2020, with captain Virat Kohli even claiming that this is the best that the roster has looked since their run to the final in 2016.