IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of CSK vs SRH

After a week-long break from IPL 2020 action, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take the field against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium. The 3-time winners have not had the best start to their IPL 2020 campaign, as they have suffered two defeats in their last two fixtures.

Chennai beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the tournament opener. After that win, they fell short by considerable margins while chasing targets against the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have also had a mediocre start to IPL 2020. The Orange Army lost their first two games to the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The David Warner-led outfit recovered from those losses and registered a convincing victory over Delhi Capitals in their last outing.

Hyderabad and Chennai battled it out in the IPL 2018 final, and here's a look at the Dubai International Stadium's pitch report ahead of their first clash in IPL 2020.

CSK vs SRH Pitch Report

It's never too late to set another goal or dream a new dream. 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/BwxI8CqEzi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 1, 2020

In the last match at the Dubai International Stadium, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. The batsmen have not been as successful in Dubai when compared to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. They need to play patiently at the start before switching gears.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians, and the Kings XI Punjab have breached the 200-run landmark at this venue. Still, since Chennai and Hyderabad have solid bowling attacks, both teams' chances of scoring over 200 are meagre. The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is best suited to fast bowlers. The pacers scalped ten of the 15 wickets that fell during the KKR vs RR match.

It is noteworthy that Hyderabad and Chennai have not won a match at this venue in IPL 2020.

Advertisement

Here are some significant numbers from the last T20 games hosted by Dubai International Stadium.

T20 Matches Played: 73

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 28

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 44 (1 Match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings Score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st Innings Score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest Successful Run Chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st Innings Score: 152

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between CSK and SRH

The temperature will stay around 32 degrees Celsius in Dubai on Friday. The humidity levels will be 68%, and there are no predictions for rain.