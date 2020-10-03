IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of KXIP vs CSK

Kings XI Punjab have performed well in their first three games of IPL 2020, but in their last match, the Mumbai Indians tamed the Mohali-based franchise. It seems like KXIP's batting unit is too reliant on their opening batsmen this season.

Apart from KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Nicholas Pooran, none of the other KXIP batsmen have impressed much in the first four matches.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings' middle order has performed better than the openers. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja played a good innings against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu had done well in the previous games.

Sam Curran has been the most impressive player for CSK this year, and the franchise can return to winning ways if their openers perform well. The upcoming game between CSK and KXIP promises to be a nail-biting clash.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this IPL 2020 match between CSK and KXIP.

KXIP vs CSK pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings lost the last match they played in Dubai to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pitch assisted the spin bowlers as Rashid Khan bowled an economical spell while Piyush Chawla returned with figures of 1/20.

Batting has been challenging, but it becomes easier to play the big strokes after settling down in the middle.

Here are some important stats from the previous T20 games played at the Dubai International Stadium.

T20 matches played: 74

Matches won by teams batting first: 29

Matches won by teams batting second: 44 (1 Match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 152

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KXIP and CSK

The conditions will be hot and humid in Dubai during this IPL 2020 game. The humidity levels will rise as the match progresses, while the temperature will loom at around 32 degrees Celsius.