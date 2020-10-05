IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of RCB vs DC

After registering two consecutive wins in IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be keen to carry forward their winning momentum when they meet the Delhi Capitals in their fifth match of the season.

RCB have beaten the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians, and the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 so far. Although they suffered a massive loss against the Kings XI Punjab, the Virat Kohli-led outfit have managed to stay in the top half of the points table.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have also registered three wins in four games. They lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third game but bounced back in style against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Both teams have won a tied encounter at the Dubai International Stadium in IPL 2020 so far. Thus, their upcoming clash in Dubai should be a close encounter, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this IPL 2020 game.

RCB vs DC pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings beat the Kings XI Punjab by ten wickets in the previous game at the Dubai International Stadium. The pitch was excellent for batting as Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, and Shane Watson tormented the bowlers.

With some big names present in RCB and DC's batting lineups, this match should also be a high-scoring one.

Here are some stats that you need to know from the last T20 games played at the Dubai International Stadium.

T20 matches played: 75

Matches won by teams batting first: 29

Matches won by teams batting second: 45 (1 Match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 153

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RCB and DC

There is 0% chance of rain in Dubai during the match time. The temperature will stay around 35 degrees Celsius, and the conditions will be hot and humid.