IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of SRH vs CSK

The Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing first half in IPL 2020 as they lost five of their seven matches. The MS Dhoni-led franchise could only beat the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab, and now find themselves in a 'do-or-die' situation.

CSK will have to win at least six of their next seven games to ensure that they stay alive in this campaign. Their next opponents, the Sunrisers Hyderabad too have had the same issues in IPL 2020. The Orange Army have won only three of their first seven fixtures.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury proved to be a massive blow for SRH. In their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals, the IPL 2016 winners failed to secure a win despite dismissing their top five batsmen inside 12 overs.

Both CSK and SRH have been over-reliant on their openers, and will aim to make a fresh start to their respective seasons in the second half.

SRH had beaten CSK by seven runs when these two sides met at the Dubai International Stadium earlier this month. The same venue will host their reverse fixture. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this game.

SRH vs CSK pitch report

The batsmen have struggled to attack the bowlers straightaway on this pitch. Still, in the last IPL 2020 game at the Dubai International Stadium, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tewatia, David Warner, and Riyan Parag showed that one could score big after settling down in the middle.

Only Rashid Khan could pick up a wicket in the match between SRH and RR among the spin bowlers. The opening batsmen of CSK and SRH will try to make a steady start before dominating the game.

Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the last T20 games played on this ground.

T20 matches played: 79

Matches won by teams batting first: 32

Matches won by teams batting second: 46 (1 Match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 155

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between SRH and CSK

There are no predictions of rain during the match time in Dubai. The temperature will stay around 31 degrees Celsius and the players are expected to play under clear skies.