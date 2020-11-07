IPL 2020 Eliminator: 3 mistakes that cost RCB the game against SRH 

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) edged the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a last-over thriller to book their place in Qualifier 2 and knock Virat Kohli's side out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder stitched together a brilliant partnership under pressure to take their team over the line, causing a fighting fifty from AB de Villiers to go in vain. RCB were never really in the game after posting a distinctly below-par total, and although they put up a fight with the ball in hand, they couldn't pull off the near-impossible against an in-form SRH outfit.

The result could've been positive had RCB done a few things differently, and in retrospect, here are 3 mistakes that they made against SRH in the IPL 2020 Eliminator.

#3 Devdutt Padikkal's drop costs RCB

Padikkal couldn't quite hang on to a tough chance on the boundary [PC: iplt20.com]

It might be harsh to call Devdutt Padikkal's effort on the boundary in the 18th over of the SRH innings a drop, but we've seen far tougher catches taken over the years in the IPL.

A Navdeep Saini full-toss was flicked by Kane Williamson, and ball found its way to the 20-year-old, who was stationed at deep square-leg. Padikkal leaped, grabbed hold of the ball with both hands, and stayed within the limits of the boundary. However, as his momentum threatened to push him onto the advertising hoardings, he failed to throw the ball high enough to claim the rebound.

Sitting in our armchairs at home, we find it easy to criticise Padikkal's effort, which saved 5 valuable runs. But the RCB opener has shown on multiple occasions this year that he's a reliable fielder, and had he taken the catch, SRH would've had to bank on Jason Holder and the inexperienced Abdul Samad to take them over the line.

Virat Kohli's disappointment, both on the field and in the post-match interview, was there for all to see.

#2 RCB make numerous changes to their playing XI once again

Will a Virat Kohli-captained team ever have a settled playing XI? [PC: iplt20.com]

In what has become an unwanted pattern, Virat Kohli made a host of changes ahead of a crucial knockout game. RCB may have lost 4 on the trot heading into the game, but that was still no excuse to shake things up so drastically.

Aaron Finch, who has been out of form for the entirety of IPL 2020, was brought in in place of Josh Philippe owing to his experience and the latter's unimpressive returns. Not only has the Aussie white-ball captain looked woefully out of touch at the crease, but he was also thrown right into the deep end in the Eliminator after being on the bench for multiple games.

Mooen Ali, who has barely featured for RCB, was also brought in at the expense of the injured Chris Morris. The Englishman, short of match practice and confidence, somehow managed to run himself out off a free-hit and bowled only 1 over.

The move to include Adam Zampa paid off on a slow pitch, though, as the Australian leg-spinner bowled an economical spell without having had much game time this IPL. However, the move left RCB short on pacers, with Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini the only two recognised fast bowlers in the XI.

While Finch managed a valuable cameo and Zampa bowled a tidy spell, RCB's lack of surety regarding their playing XI was woefully apparent, and very few times will a team that makes 3 changes win a knockout game. We may have to accustom ourselves to the fact that Virat Kohli-captained teams will never have a settled look to them.

#1 Virat Kohli's decision to open backfires

RCB skipper Kohli was strangled down the leg-side by Jason Holder [PC: iplt20.com]

It was admirable to see Virat Kohli embrace the challenge in front of him head-on. With the team struggling to find the right man to partner Devdutt Padikkal, the RCB skipper strode out to face his nemesis Sandeep Sharma and shield Aaron Finch from the new ball in an all-important knockout game.

But admiration aside, the decision didn't make much sense on paper. The biggest issue with RCB's batting in IPL 2020 has not been their opening partnership but the lack of resources following Kohli and De Villiers. The inclusion of Moeen Ali, who had played only 2 games in IPL 2020 before this one, did little to assuage these concerns.

By moving one place higher in the batting order, Kohli not only worsened the middle-order woes but also thrust himself (the most important batsman in the team) into the firing line. Had the move paid off, it might have been termed a masterstroke. But all the 32-year-old could manage was a strangle down the leg side and walked back for 6 runs, leaving the rest of the team with a mountain to climb.

We've seen Kohli excel as an opener in the IPL in the past, but surely the memory of the 2016 final loss against the same opposition should've been enough to convince him of the perils of a top-heavy lineup.