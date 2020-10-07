Former Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Brad Hogg believes that handing over KKR’s captaincy to Eoin Morgan may not be a good idea. However, he praised the experience and captaincy skills of the English skipper and hopes that Dinesh Karthik utilises his experience in the IPL.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has been facing criticism over some of his captaincy decisions during the ongoing IPL season, especially regarding team selection and his experiments with the batting order. These criticisms intensified after KKR lost to Delhi Capitals by 18 runs last week.

Brad Hogg made his opinion on KKR’s captaincy clear when answering a fan’s question on a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. He said:

“Look, I’d love this move to make Eoin Morgan KKR captain. Morgan is a great captain, and when you got someone like that in your team, you got to utilise those skills. But Dinesh Karthik is doing a good job, but he has to utilise Morgan’s skills.”

I thought it was going to be easy for Kolkata in #KKRvsDC game the way Morgan was hitting. DC once again showing they have a very balanced team this time and can handle pressure well.#DCvsKKR #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 3, 2020

The former left-arm spinner added that having Morgan as the captain might also make it difficult to drop him in case of a slump in form and might eat up a foreign player slot. He said:

“You gotta realise in their team they can only play four overseas players. If Morgan starts finding a little bit of misfortune with his form, they have to bring in Tom Banton. Having him as captain will make it difficult to drop Morgan. So, I’d stick with Dinesh Karthik, but utilise Morgan’s experience.”

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik hasn’t found his form with the bat

Dinesh Karthik (courtesy: iplt20.com)

From an individual perspective, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik hasn’t been able to find form with the bat. He has scored a paltry 37 runs from 4 matches so far. Sooner or later, this is going to add to the pressure he is facing regarding his captaincy.

Advertisement

From the team's point of view, IPL 2020 has produced a mixed bag for KKR. They started the tournament with a heavy defeat of 49 runs against Mumbai Indians. They came back well to win the next two games but once again tasted defeat in the fourth match against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah.

Check out the IPL schedule here

KKR will next face Chennai Super Kings in their fifth match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. The Chennai franchise will head into the encounter on the back of a dominant 10-wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab.