Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was extremely happy to just be out on the ground. After a gap of 5-6 months, there was finally some cricketing action for the stylish opener and he was really happy to get a hit in the nets during Mumbai Indians' first training session.

Rohit Sharma also spoke about the hot conditions in Abu Dhabi and believed that with time the players will get accustomed to it.

Rohit Sharma will be MI's most important player in IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma will by far be the most important player for MI in IPL 2020. He still has not had that one season where he has scored heaps of runs. He will be hopeful that in IPL 2020 he will sco score loads of runs and help MI defend their title.

"Feels good firstly to just be out here. Even though it's only for an hour but will take it. It's pretty hot out here so making sure that you get used to the conditions the pitches here and all of that. So nice and easy the first few days," Rohit Sharma said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' official Instagram page.

Another key player for MI is Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav has shown his versatility in the team by batting at different positions for the team. Be it opening the batting or batting in the middle order, Yadav showed that he is equally capable of playing anywhere. He is excited about IPL 2020 and is hopeful that MI will be able to defend their title.

"Coming here after a long time and I am really excited. The preparations have been really good. Can't wait to get on the field. It's a great feeling to come back on the field and do what we love the most. We are really excited and it went really well. I know we are away from home and I hope we repeat the same thing what we did last year," Suryakumar Yadav said in the video.

The IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.