IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians stats in IPL Finals

The Mumbai Indians will take on the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 Final, and it's the sixth time they have reached this stage of the tournament.

Their first appearance in the IPL Final came back in 2010, when they were beaten by the Chennai Super Kings. But their title drought finally ended when they triumphed over MS Dhoni's side in 2013.

More success and silverware followed for the Mumbai Indians in 2015, 2017 and 2019. And they will be aiming to lift the IPL crown for a record fifth time when they take to the field against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Ahead of the highly awaited contest, we take a look at some of the key stats featuring the Rohit Sharma-led franchise in IPL Finals.

Mumbai Indians batting stats in IPL Finals

Highest Team Score: 202/5 against Chennai Super Kings in the 2015 IPL Final.

Lowest Team Score: 129/8 against Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 IPL Final.

Highest Individual Score: 68 by Lendl Simmons against Chennai Super Kings in the 2015 IPL Final.

Most Runs: 177 by Kieron Pollard who has played in each of Mumbai Indians' five finals.

Most 30+ Scores: 3 by Kieron Pollard in the IPL 2013, 2015 and 2019 Finals.

Most Sixes: 12 by Kieron Pollard.

Number of Ducks: 8 Mumbai Indians batsmen have been dismissed without scoring in the IPL Finals.

Mumbai Indians bowling stats in IPL Finals

Most Wickets: 5 by Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson.

Most Wickets in an Innings: 3 by Mitchell Johnson in the 2017 IPL Final, and 3 by Mitchell McClenaghan in the 2015 IPL Final.

Most Economical Spell: 4-0-14-2 by Jasprit Bumrah in the 2019 IPL Final, and 4-0-14-2 by Rahul Chahar in the 2019 IPL Final.

Most Dot Balls in an Innings: 15 by Mitchell McClenaghan in the 2015 IPL Final.