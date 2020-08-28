IPL 2020: Formula 1, golf simulators - Mike Hesson reveals RCB squad's planned activities inside bio bubble

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson recently shed light on the different activities planned by the management to keep the players and support staff entertained during IPL 2020.

In a video shared by RCB on their social media platforms, Hesson is seen speaking about the various modes of entertainment that have been structured to help keep the squad occupied when they're away from the field.

"We've got a team room where we've got a Formula 1 simulator which will be pretty good. I was involved in picking that and I was also involved in picking a golf simulator. We're going to drive past a lot of golf courses and won't be able to play them. When you get away from cricket, you want to get into something you enjoy," Hesson said.

The minute the team came out of a week’s quarantine in Dubai, we got our Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson to talk about RCB’s plans leading into #IPL2020 on Bold Diaries. Keep an eye out for the rumour he addresses.#PlayBold #BoldDiaries pic.twitter.com/2M1XTulmqP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2020

RCB will start their training camp ahead of IPL 2020 today

A major chunk of the RCB squad arrived in Dubai for their mandatory quarantine period less than a week ago, and have been forced to go about their fitness routines either in their rooms or in the balconies.

With the quarantine period ending today, the RCB players will hit the ground running for their first day of training, with IPL 2020 only three weeks away.

Hesson further spoke about how the competitiveness in the team will be addressed and the players will have an opportunity to engage in fun activities throughout the season.

"The reality is that all of us are competitive. So all the players will want to do something that is competitive, something as physical as well rather than sitting in their rooms so that room will be filled with lots of different activities. Table tennis table, we've got a tennis court out there but we also have a number of nights spread throughout where we'll have some entertainment as well," Hesson concluded.

The RCB think-tank made some big buys in the IPL 2020 player auctions, signing the likes of Aaron Finch and Chris Morris, two players who will be imperative to the Virat Kohli-led side's chances of winning their first title.

With three weeks worth of time to fine-tune the skillsets and gear up for IPL 2020, the RCB management will hope that the activities planned inside the bio bubble will indeed help build the camaraderie within the team.