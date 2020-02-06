IPL 2020: Franchise owners unhappy with All-Star game scheduling; tournament starting date to be discussed in ICC's board meeting

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (right)

The much-anticipated All-Star IPL game between two teams comprising of all eight IPL franchises has come under the scanner, with franchise owners reportedly unhappy with the scheduling of the game just prior to the tournament.

Speaking to TOI, a franchise owner expressed his disappointment over the All-Star game, highlighting the scheduling and commercial interest as major issues.

"Commercially, we are not okay if players don't wear our jersey (regardless of an All-Star game)."

Another franchise owner reiterated the former source, adding the risk of injury to main players as well as excessive travelling as major concerns. He went on to state that the All-Stars match was taking up most of the time which could have been utilised by foreign players to gel with their respective teams and acclimatise to conditions.

"Sharing a player just days or a week before the start of the IPL doesn't make sense. There are injury risks involved. A player will have to miss out on team bonding exercises and travel that much more. There's only that much time that players- who arrive from all over the world- get to bond with each other before the start of the tournament. It doesn't make sense."

Another source revealed that the starting date of IPL 2020 was also going to be discussed in ICC's board meeting. March 29 was informally announced as the opening date of IPL 2020 by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"Once there's clarity on who'll be on India's board representative at ICC, that individual will also have to be at the ICC meetings. They'll have to take a re-look at the starting date of the IPL once again."