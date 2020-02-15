IPL 2020: Full schedule for showpiece event released

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The opening match of the Indian Premier League 2020 will see the same opponents which played the final last year. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,

Each team will play the other twice – one at home and the other one away. The group stages will conclude on 17th May when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Like every year, the top four teams in the league will advance to the next stage. The first and second-placed side take on each other in the first qualifier while the third and fourth-placed sides will contest the eliminator.

The winner of the qualifier will directly qualify for the finals, while the loser of the eliminator will get another chance to qualify by seeing off the loser of the qualifier. Whoever wins the eliminator will proceed to the final.

Here is the entire schedule for IPL 2020

The last season of the cash-rich tournament saw a nail-biting final in which Jasprit Bumrah sealed the deal for Mumbai in a last-ball win.

This year, too, CSK and MI boast of the strongest squads, while the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders too look a strong side after revamping their squad in the auctions.