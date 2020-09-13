IPL 2020: 'Great opportunity to redeem himself' - Kris Srikkanth on CSK's Murali Vijay

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth feels that IPL 2020 would be a good opportunity for Murali Vijay to redeem himself and fill up star batsman Suresh Raina’s void. Notably, Raina has decided to miss the 13th edition of the IPL due to personal reasons.

On his YouTube show ‘Cheeky Cheeka’, Srikkanth opined that Murali Vijay can play an integral role for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after having played just three matches across the three previous IPL seasons. The former Indian team opener has tipped Vijay to open the innings with Shane Watson.

“See, in my opinion, it’s a good opportunity for Vijay. He is determined. Whenever we met, he says he has been practising well and looking for opportunities to do well...Don’t forget, Vijay is a big-match player, he can open with Shane Watson. It’s a great opportunity for him to redeem himself in the IPL. He has led sides like KXIP,” the 1983 World Cup winner said.

While Vijay has been a successful opener for India in Tests, one should not overlook the fact that he is among only 12 players to have scored two IPL hundreds in the tournament’s 12-year history. However, his performance graph went downhill after leaving CSK in 2013.

However, he again came back to his home franchise in 2018 after spending one season with the Delhi Daredevils (2014) and two seasons with the Kings XI Punjab (2015 and 2016). He missed IPL 2017 due to injury.

CSK will definitely reach the top 4 in IPL 2020, feels Srikkanth

2019 IPL Final - CSK finished runners up as MI won by one run

Advertisement

In what was an insult to injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad, whom the CSK management was grooming to take the place of Raina in the middle order, tested Covid-19 positive. Srikkanth, however, feels that CSK are still strong enough to make the playoffs.

“I still believe this team is a good team. They will definitely reach the top 4. CSK have the experience. The overall strength of CSK is Dhoni leading and experience. Dhoni knows the formula of winning,” Srikkanth added.

Though Gaikwad has recovered, Stephen Fleming and Co. wouldn’t mind playing Murali Vijay as an opener and slotting Ambati Rayudu and South African Faf du Plessis in the middle order.

Vijay has scored 2,587 runs in 103 IPL matches at an average and strike rate of 26.39 and 122.83 respectively.