IPL 2020: Head coach Simon Katich speaks about exciting young talent at RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich is really upbeat about the young talent that the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad possesses. Katich, who was a former coach with Kolkata Knight Riders, has identified few players in RCB who were potentially talented and wanted to give them a chance to showcase their talent.

Simon Katich had heaps of praises for young Devdutt Padikkal who had a fantastic season for Karnataka and was their highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Padikkal is versatile and can either open the batting or can bat at number three giving RCB more options to use him as a floater.

Katich also spoke about Mohammad Siraj as a potentially good bowler. Siraj has been expensive at times but has shown signs of brilliance with the ball.

"Young Padikkal has had a magnificent season for Karnataka. But he hasn't played IPL yet so you got to see where he is at after this break. Also, there is a young bowler like Mohammad Siraj who was at Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been at RCB for the past two seasons," Simon Katich said in a video posted on RCB's official Instagram page.

This is a really exciting young group to work with: Simon Katich

Simon Katich moved on to the spinners and spoke about the ones who can be potential stars. Shahbaz Ahmed had a great season across all formats for Bengal and Simon Katich believes that he is one to watch out for. He also feels that both Pawan Negi and Washington Sundar have enough experience to play a crucial role for RCB.

"I still think someone like Pawan Negi is still a young player. Shahbaz Ahmed did well for Bengal last season across all formats so he is another exciting young player. Another player is Washington Sundar who is a current T20 player. So this is an exciting young group to work with and we are excited to get stuck in there and work with them," Katich said.

The IPL 2020 season will begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three formats - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.