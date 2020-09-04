IPL 2020: 'I haven't had a breakthrough IPL season yet so I'm looking forward to correcting that,' says Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal has stated that he is looking forward to having a breakthrough season in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 29-year-old had been a prolific run-getter for Karnataka in domestic cricket and had a fantastic start to his India career in the longest format. However, he had not been able to replicate that form and show that consistency in the shortest format of the game, especially in the IPL.

The KXIP star is, therefore, looking forward to rectifying his inconsistencies by putting in a better performance in IPL 2020. He also wants to be a part of an IPL-winning side and is hopeful that this is the year where everything would fall into place for him.

Mayank Agarwal was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"I've been scoring runs at different levels, but the fact remains I haven't had a breakthrough IPL season yet [in ten years now], so I'm looking forward to correcting that. Also, I'm looking forward to being part of a winning IPL team. I came close in 2017 [with Rising Pune Supergiant]."

We are a fun group of players at Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal said that the team atmosphere at KXIP was relaxed due to the presence of Gayle, Rahul, etc.

Mayank Agarwal also revealed that the team atmosphere at Kings XI Punjab is pretty relaxed due to the presence of players like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell. Gayle and Rahul would often help the team get off to a fantastic start, making Agarwal's role at number three much easier. He said:

"We're a fun group of players at Kings XI. [Chris] Gayle, KL, [Nicholas] Pooran, [Glenn] Maxwell - all of them love to express themselves on the field. Anytime you go out to bat after, say, a Gayle or Rahul, your job automatically becomes a tad easier because even if one of them has started off well, the pressure isn't staring at you when you walk in."

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to begin from September 19th. The games will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.