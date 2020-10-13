IPL 2020: 'I would bring Sam Curran from CSK's lower order up to No.3,' says Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm unorthodox spinner Brad Hogg has stated that he would like to see England all-rounder Sam Curran promoted to the No.3 spot in the Chennai Super Kings' batting order.

CSK are dearly missing the services of their prolific run-getter Suresh Raina and are struggling in IPL 2020, winning only two of their first seven games.

According to Brad Hogg, Sam Curran can take up the responsibility of batting at No.3 as he has done it for other T20 franchises around the world. He believes this will be like a breath of fresh air for the CSK middle-order that has been underperforming so far.

Addressing the matter on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg said:

"I would bring Sam Curran from the lower order up to No.3. That left-hander would break all the right-handers that you have got at the top of the order. And he can also play with a little bit of freedom as he has done with a lot of T20 franchises around the world as well as England."

I will play Imran Tahir instead of Dwayne Bravo: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg is also of the opinion that CSK must bring back strike bowler Imran Tahir in place of Dwayne Bravo

Brad Hogg also believes that CSK should make another change in their line-up by bringing in leg-spinner Imran Tahir instead of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Tahir had won the Purple Cap last season for picking the most number of wickets in the IPL (26).

According to Hogg, since the pitches in the UAE are already showing signs of being slow, Tahir could help CSK win a lot of games. He also backed young Jagadeeshan, who impressed in his debut innings for CSK against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, to do well.

He said:

"I will bring in Tahir instead of Bravo. Sorry Bravo, you are one of my favourites but you need more spin in your line-up if you are going to make inroads going forward. I will keep Jagadeeshan in the team as well. It is great to see an up and coming cricketer from Tamil Nadu playing for the Chennai Super Kings."

CSK will play their next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai on 13th October and will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways with a few changes in their playing XI.