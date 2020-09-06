Create
IPL 2020: 'I get jitters while bowling to Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers,' says Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal revealed that he used to get jitters while bowling to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Modified 06 Sep 2020, 12:26 IST
News
Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal has revealed that he gets jitters when bowling to Royal Challengers Bangalore's stars, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers because of how versatile and destructive they are. The duo could deposit even a good ball into the stands, and that is why Gopal believes that it is difficult to bowl to them.

Shreyas Gopal was quoted as saying:

"They are so destructive and versatile in their game that I get jitters while bowling to them even though I have got them out many times. They are probably two players against whom you cannot really come out with a plan."

The 27-year-old stated that the only thing he could do when he bowls to the duo is read the pitch and overhead conditions on the day of the game. He added that playing against Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers is "the biggest privilege":

"You can only try and assess conditions on that particular day, try and assess the wicket on that particular day and back your skills to the best of your abilities. And that's about it. To bowl and play against them is the biggest privilege."

I would love to get Andre Russell and KL Rahul out: Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal also stated that he would love to get the wickets of Andre Russell and KL Rahul
Shreyas Gopal also expressed his desire to pick up the wickets of Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul.

Gopal and Rahul had been played age-group cricket together and also played for the Karnataka domestic team. The former might, therefore, know a thing or two about Rahul's weaknesses and how to exploit them. He said:

"I would love to get Russell and Rahul out. Rahul is one of the top players in the world currently. I am his big fan. He is a close friend as well and I also have immense respect for the kind of person that he is and the work ethic he has."

The Karnataka all-rounder will certainly be relishing the opportunity to bowl to some big guns in IPL 2020.

Published 06 Sep 2020, 12:26 IST
