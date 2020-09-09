IPL 2020: 'I would like to see more Indian coaches in the tournament,' says Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble has stated that he would like to see more Indian coaches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and added that the number of Indian coaches in the tournament is not a "true reflection" of the coaching resources in the country.

Anil Kumble is the only Indian head coach in the IPL as all the other teams have non-Indian head coaches. The head coaches in the other teams are Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders), Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals), Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai Indians), Stephen Fleming (Chennai Super Kings), Trevor Bayliss (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Andrew McDonald (Rajasthan Royals) and Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

Although he is the only Indian head coach in the IPL at the moment, Anil Kumble believes that there will be many Indian head coaches in the IPL in the near future.

He was quoted as saying by PTI:

"I would like to see more Indian coaches in the IPL. It is not a true reflection of the Indian resources. I would want to see many Indians being part of the IPL as head coaches."

He added:

"It is a bit of an irony – one Indian as head coach. I think at some point of time there will be a lot more Indian coaches."

Chris Gayle will be a part of KXIP's leadership group in IPL 2020: Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble also stated that Chris Gayle will be a part of KXIP's leadership group and will also help the youngsters in the team

Anil Kumble also spoke about Chris Gayle and stated that he is not going to be just another overseas option for KXIP. According to him, the Jamaican is also going to be a part of the leadership group to help skipper KL Rahul.

Advertisement

Chris Gayle has had two decent seasons with KXIP at the top of the order and will be looking forward to have a very good IPL 2020, too.

Speaking of Gayle, Anil Kumble said:

"His leadership, his experience, the youngsters look up to him. It is not just Chris the batsman we are looking at but Chris in a leadership role in terms of his contribution to developing young players. I want him to be active on the mentorship role."

KXIP will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Delhi Capitals at Dubai on 20th September.