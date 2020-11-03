IPL 2020: 'I am really enjoying how I'm batting right now,' says Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians star batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in stunning form recently. He has remained unbeaten in his last two innings and has seen his team home in crucial run-chases. However, it was not always smooth sailing for the 30-year-old.

Suryakumar Yadav has acknowledged that he used to easily gift his wicket to the opposition in the early stages of IPL 2020. He added that he always bats well in the practice games but would lose his way when it was time to get a huge score.

Addressing his form in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter account, Suryakumar Yadav said:

"Currently, I am really enjoying my batting. Since the start of the tournament, I feel I was batting really well, in the practice games as well. In the first few games, I think I actually lost a little bit of track. I was gifting my wicket away I felt."

He added:

"So then I thought I will go inside and spend some more time on my batting. Even when I used to come and used to practice, back in the hotel room, I would be thinking about my batting and how do I construct it from the beginning."

I am really enjoying my batting right now: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is really happy with the way he is batting at the moment

Suryakumar Yadav also stated that he is really enjoying his new approach of batting, adding that it is really working well for both him and his team. He said:

"In the latter part of the tournament, I thought the deeper I bat, the easier it will become for me as well as the team. Also I can make a good platform for other players to finish the game. I am really enjoying how I am batting right now and looking forward to the next game. I am really enjoying my batting and I hope I can carry it into the next game and the playoffs as well."

The Mumbai Indians will next face the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah on Tuesday. Although it is confirmed that they will finish at the top of the table at the end of the league phase, they are still hoping to beat SRH so that they can take their winning momentum into the playoffs.