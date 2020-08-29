IPL 2020: 'I have been really fortunate to have AB de Villiers around to chat with about certain things,' says David Miller

South African and Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller has stated that he has tried to learn a lot about AB de Villiers' mindset when he goes out to bat during a game.

David Miller has been really close to AB de Villiers since their days playing together at South Africa. He said that he is fortunate enough to have someone of the calibre of De Villiers to help him become a better batsman and a better cricketer.

Speaking to IANS, David Miller revealed:

"With AB, I've always had lots of discussions and I have always told him that he's very lucky that I'm not a bowler because otherwise, he wouldn't be scoring so many runs. Jokes aside, I've been talking with AB about the mindset he goes in with and stuff like that."

He added:

"So, I've been really fortunate to have him around to chat with regarding certain things... to have had the relationship that I have with him playing for the Proteas for many years now."

I have really enjoyed watching Shikhar Dhawan bat in the IPL: David Miller

David Miller also heaped praise on Shikhar Dhawan, stating that he really likes watching the Indian star bat in the IPL. Miller is a fan of Dhawan's counter-attacking style of batting and added that he liked the way the batsman would just quietly go about his business and treat every game the same.

He said:

"I just love how he goes about his game. I've got to know him as a person as well. He is extremely relaxed about his outlook on his game and is very professional. But at the same time, he understands that cricket is cricket and sometimes things turn out differently. But, yeah, just the way he goes about his business and is a really consistent performer. So, I really enjoy watching him bat."

David Miller will feature for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. The tournament is set to begin from September 19th in the UAE and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.