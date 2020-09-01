IPL 2020: I am sure the tournament will 'bring joy to the people of India', says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes that there is no better tournament than the Indian Premier League (IPL) to resume cricket for India.

The 30-year-old has been nursing a sports hernia all year and is looking forward to getting back into action.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, fondly known as Bhuvi, was quoted as saying:

“It’s great to be back, personally I have been away from this game for a while, first I was injured and then this coronavirus pandemic put a halt to every sport. I am pretty excited about IPL... I cannot wait to get back in action, I don’t think there could be a better tournament than IPL in India to start off with cricket and I am sure it will bring joy to the people of India.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to shift the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of rising coronavirus cases in India. IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – starting September 19, with the final slated for November 10.

‘I am going to miss playing in India’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his IPL debut in 2011 and is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the league(Image Credits: Cricket Country)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also stated that he will miss playing in front of the home fans in India:

“Definitely, I am going to miss playing in India especially in front of our home crowd, they have been supporting us for many years, I feel they are one of the major motivating factors for us.”

With that said, Bhuvneshwar Kumar must be happy to be able to play in the upcoming edition of the IPL. He has not able to meet expectations in the two previous seasons, picking 22 wickets in 27 matches, and will certainly aim to make amends this time around.