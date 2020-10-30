IPL 2020: 'I don't think they will shuffle it too much' - Ashish Nehra does not think that CSK should revamp their squad next season

Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra does not believe that the Chennai Super Kings need to rebuild their squad for the 2021 edition of the IPL.

CSK have had a very poor IPL 2020 season by their standards as they have lost eight out of thirteen games and are out of contention for a place in the playoffs.

Many have criticized the CSK team management for backing too many players who are on the wrong side of 30. However, Nehra, who himself played professional cricket till the age of 39, believes that apart from Shane Watson, CSK would not look to change their squad too much.

Speaking of the team's fortunes on Star Sports, Ashish Nehra opined:

“I don’t think so (big reshuffle happening next year). 30-35 is not old. Somebody like me, I played IPL until I was 39. And if with my body, as a fast bowler, I can play at the age of 39, they can play for longer. Maybe Shane Watson... we still hope his presence next year. Apart from that, I don’t think they will look to shuffle it too much."

I hope we see MS Dhoni and the same old CSK next IPL season: Aashish Nehra

Aashish Nehra believes in the capability of the CSK players and hopes that the same old CSK takes the field in IPL 2021

While many in the cricket fraternity believe that CSK's poor form this season is due to the rustiness of their older players, Ashish Nehra is certain that it has just been a bad season, and it has nothing to do with the age of the players.

The 41-year-old added that he believes in the capability of the CSK squad and is hopeful that the "old CSK" will take the field in IPL 2021. He said:

“We have seen in the IPL, people talk about CSK (players) being 30-35 and in the wrong side of 35. But we have seen what they are capable of doing. It’s just one season and I hope we see the old CSK again next season.”

He added:

“MS Dhoni knows how to take it in his stride. We are talking about a guy who is mentally strong. I don’t think it’s that big a deal for him. It hurts when you don’t qualify. But I hope we see MS Dhoni again and the same old CSK."

CSK will play their last game of IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on 1st November and will look to finish their season on a high.