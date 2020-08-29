IPL 2020: 'If we can strike a good combination, we can certainly win the tournament,' says KKR star Kuldeep Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes that if his team is able to strike the right combination, the franchise can certainly win the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

KKR have made some exciting signings like Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan in the IPL 2020 auction. They have a great blend of youth and experience, and Kuldeep believes that KKR have a great chance of winning IPL 2020.

Speaking on the official website of KKR, he said:

"If we can strike a good combination, we can certainly win it this year or next year. After all, it’s cricket, we will win sooner or later."

Kuldeep Yadav also spoke about how close KKR came to making the finals in the 2018 IPL season. The Kolkata-based franchise, however, lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 as Rashid Khan played a crucial knock which took the game away from the side. He recalled:

"I remember the match we lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad (in qualifier 2). I was out of the ground because my spell was over. They were on 125 and I thought they would not go beyond 145. But Rashid Khan came into the middle and changed the game."

Kuldeep Yadav recalls his Eden Gardens hattrick against Australia

India played Australia in an ODI at the Eden Gardens a few years ago, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up his first international hattrick.

Kuldeep Yadav revealed that this was one of the best moments of his life:

"I got my first wicket of Matthew Wade and then in the next ball I plucked Ashton Agar. For the third ball, I asked Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) what to bowl. When you have so many variations, you get confused. He just let me do whatever I felt was right but suggested that I kept it to the stumps."

He added:

"I kept a slip and gully in place. Luckily I bowled a good ball and got the edge. Getting a hat-trick at Eden Garden, that too in the first year of international cricket, is a big thing and this was one of the biggest moments of my life."

Kuldeep Yadav will be hoping to have a strong IPL season for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 season is set to begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.