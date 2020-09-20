IPL 2020: If KKR do not start well, Eoin Morgan can replace Dinesh Karthik as captain, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that the addition of Eoin Morgan will add stability to the Kolkata Knight Riders middle-order. According to him, if the team does not get off to a good start in their IPL 2020 campaign, the experienced Morgan can replace Dinesh Karthik as the new KKR captain.

The 71-year-old added that the same thing had happened to Ajinkya Rahane at the Rajasthan Royals last year. Halfway through the tournament, he was relieved of his duties as the skipper of the side, and Steve Smith was named as the new captain.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"Kolkata Knight Riders is such a team that has a very attractive and aggressive batting order. But the addition of Eoin Morgan to the middle-order has added more stability and experience to it. Thus, he can prove to be very dangerous."

He added:

"Even this can happen that if in the first four-five games if KKR do not start well, then Eoin Morgan can replace Dinesh Karthik as the captain of the side because we always have had that complex."

There will be pressure on Pat Cummins in IPL 2020 because of his price tag: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes that there will be a pressure on Pat Cummins to perform for KKR due to his price tag

Sunil Gavaskar also spoke about Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive buy in the IPL 2020 auction when he was snapped up by KKR for a whopping INR 15.5 crores.

Cummins did not have a great limited-overs series against England, and Gavaskar believes that there would be some pressure on him to perform due to his price tag. He said:

"KKR have the biggest T20 player in Andre Russell, but they also have the costliest player in Pat Cummins. In the recently concluded limited-overs series between Australia and England, his performance was not impressive. So there will be some kind of pressure on him."

Sunil Gavaskar continued:

"Whenever you are a costly player, the weight of the price tag is always there. Will he play all the matches? that is also something that we will need to look at."

KKR will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on 23rd September at Abu Dhabi.