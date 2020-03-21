×
IPL 2020 | Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri picks the IPL franchise he wishes to represent

  • Sunil Chhetri's pick didn't come as a surprise due to his rooted connections with the city through his ISL club BFC.
  • The Bengaluru FC captain scored nine goals in 17 ISL matches this season.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 21 Mar 2020, 09:05 IST

Sunil Chhetri (left) and Virat Kohli (right)

Indian men's national football team captain Sunil Chhetri revealed his favorite IPL franchise he would like to represent if given an opportunity. Chhetri, who plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, held a Question and Answer session with the fans on Twitter yesterday.

On being asked by one of the fans about his dream team to play for in IPL if handed that opportunity, Chhetri shrewdly picked Virat Kohli led-Royal Challengers Bangalore as his favorite team, stating:


“I’m a Bangalore boy That should answer your question.” 

Chhetri picking RCB as his go-to side doesn't come up as a surprise due to his rooted connections with the city through his ISL club Bengaluru FC. Chhetri has won the hearts of the city-people through his motivational display on and off the field where he continues to be a role model. As far as his cricket fascinations go, he was spotted having a fun time in the RCB camp at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during IPL 2019. Both Chhetri and Kohli showed mutual admiration for each other, with the latter even introducing him to the RCB squad.

Sunil Chhetri attended RCB camp at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during IPL 2019

Chhetri's BFC might have bowed out in the semi-finals against Atlético de Kolkata (ATK) in two legs, but the captain lead from the front scoring nine goals in 17 matches. He even finished as the top-scorer for Bengaluru FC this season.

Published 21 Mar 2020, 09:05 IST
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Sunil Chhetri IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
