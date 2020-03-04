IPL 2020: International break possibly a huge advantage for MS Dhoni, reckons Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar believes that a break from international cricket could bring out a fresh version of MS Dhoni.

The IPL is set to begin in about three weeks' time and the opening game will see the Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

This will also be the first time the cricketing world will see MS Dhoni play in action after the heartbreaking loss in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Although Dhoni hasn't spilt the beans on his future yet, the IPL could well be an indicator of what course his career takes.

While coach Ravi Shastri mentioned in an interview that a good IPL season can bring Dhoni back into the scheme of things, former batting coach Sanjay Bangar also feels that a good rest from international cricket might bring out another version of Dhoni in the IPL.

“It is tough to find the rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage because when you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure that you are under, you sort of get into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team,” Bangar was quoted as saying by IANS.

“So from a player perspective if he (Dhoni) has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent,” he added.

Dhoni was seen practising at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and fans flocked the ground to see their 'Thala' bat.

Dhoni has always been treated like a God in Chennai ever since the beginning of IPL and he has this team pretty close to his heart.

Although the first game of the IPL for CSK is an away game, one thing is for sure - Dhoni will get a roaring response from the crowd when he will take to the field.