IPL 2020: 'It has been bits and pieces all the way through which can make you look patchy' - Stephen Fleming on CSK top order not firing before KXIP match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has stated that their top order's failure to deliver had made the team's batting effort look patchy before yesterday's performance against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

He made this observation at the post-match press conference after the MS Dhoni-led side's one-sided IPL 2020 victory against the KL Rahul-led team.

Talking about the CSK top order finally coming good, Stephen Fleming pointed out that their batting performances seemed to be a little patchy until now because they had not gotten off to great starts.

"Most teams, when they are playing well, are getting run production from their first three or four batters. When you don't get that, it has been bits and pieces all the way through which can make you look patchy but obviously performances like that cover up a lot of things."

The former Kiwi opener observed that despite this performance, the CSK batting was still not at the peak of their game while adding that Shane Watson's striking form would certainly help, with Faf du Plessis already amongst the runs.

"We are by no means where we want to be but individual performances with the bat can really help. Faf has been in great form but if Watto finds some form, then it makes us a lot more competitive."

Fleming stated that the players need to have a positive outlook and not get into their shells when things are not going their way. He then highlighted the backing that the CSK management provides to them despite their failures.

"It is very important for the individual to not get too defensive and introvert in their approach. You have to actually be very courageous when things are not going your way and be very positive as well. All we try to do is provide some selection security to the guys and then ask them to be as confident and positive as they can feel."

Stephen Fleming on CSK persisting with Shane Watson

Advertisement

Shane Watson repaid the CSK management for the faith they had shown in him

Stephen Fleming revealed that the CSK management had persisted with Shane Watson despite a few failures because the Aussie opener was batting well in the nets and the warmup matches.

"If Shane had been struggling at the nets and looking out of touch, it may have been a selection issue but he has been nothing but solid and doing his work in the practice games as well."

IPL 2020: Shane Watson's 'perfect game' tweet posted 1 day before CSK's win over KXIP goes viralhttps://t.co/Ar0uCvDx0S#IPL2020 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 5, 2020

Fleming signed off by stating that Shane Watson was bound to come good at some point while adding that the swashbuckling batsman could prove to be a gamechanger for CSK if he continues with this form.

Advertisement

"So again it was a matter of time and a little bit of fortune and some good positive thoughts from him. It will do him a world of good and Shane if he gets on a roll will be very important to us."

After having failed to fire in CSK's first four matches of IPL 2020, Shane Watson came up with a blazing unbeaten 83-run inning against KXIP yesterday. Watson's knock and his unbroken 181-run partnership with Faf du Plessis helped CSK register a dominating 10-wicket victory in a crucial encounter for the franchise.