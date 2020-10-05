IPL 2020: 'It was just a matter of time that he gets going' - MS Dhoni lauds Shane Watson after his knock against KXIP

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was very happy with his team's performance after their 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their IPL 2020 fixture on Sunday.

Shane Watson was finally back in form as he hit a brilliant 83* off just 53 balls. Speaking after the match, MS Dhoni revealed that he was always sure that the former Australian opener would deliver sooner or later. He said:

"Did the small things right. Believed in the process. Were looking for the kind of start today. That's where experience counts. It's not about being more aggressive. Watson was looking good in the nets. But what you want is to replicate that. It was just a matter of time that he gets going."

Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson complement each other really well: MS Dhoni

Both Watson and Du Plessis remained unbeaten in the end as CSK thumped KXIP by 10 wickets

MS Dhoni also believes that both Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis complement each other really well. While Watson was attacking the KXIP bowlers, Du Plessis took the game to the opposition and scored a brilliant 87*.

Praising the duo, the CSK skipper said:

"Faf is like a sheet anchor for us. He can always confuse the bowlers with shots like the lap shot. They compliment each other well. Felt the bowlers did a very good job. Felt we bowled according to what our plan was. Momentum with the right kind of shots - I felt Watto and Faf backed themselves to play the shots they're known for. It was very good to watch them out there."

CSK will next play the Kolkata Knight Riders on 7th October at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will be looking to build on their momentum.