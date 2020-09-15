IPL 2020: 'It’s time we give more opportunity to Indian coaches,' says Dilip Vengsarkar

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar believes that there should be more Indian coaches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, only Kings XI Punjab have an Indian head coach in the form of Anil Kumble. All the other teams have foreign head coaches including Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai Indians) and Stephen Fleming (Chennai Super Kings).

Dilip Vengsarkar also believes that if no Indian coach is called upon to coach other T20 sides in other T20 tournaments, then there is no reason to hire foreign coaches in the IPL. He was quoted as saying:

“I believe more Indian coaches should coach the IPL teams simply because they have the experience; they have also been coaching the states exceedingly well. Besides, how many Indian coaches are coaching teams in other countries’ league like Australia’s Big Bash, etc.? We find none. So why should we hire foreign coaches?"

I feel our coaches are equally good and some of them are even better: Dilip Vengsarkar

Anil Kumble is the only Indian head coach currently in the IPL

Dilip Vengsarkar has full faith in the ability of Indian coaches and feels they must be given more chances:

"I feel our coaches are equally good and some of them are even better. It’s time we give more opportunity to Indian coaches, I am sure they will do exceedingly well. Hopefully, IPL teams will have more Indian coaches than foreign coaches.”

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to begin from September 19th, with the first game set to be played between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. The tournament will be played across three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.