IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah engages in witty banter with new Mumbai Indians teammate Chris Lynn on Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Mumbai Indians pace attack in IPL 2020

What's the story?

Mumbai Indians pacer, Jasprit Bumrah and the franchise's newest member, Chris Lynn engaged in a hilarious banter on Twitter after the Australian batsman boasted that he will not have to face Bumrah in IPL 2020. However, the Indian pacer reminded him that he will still have to tackle his deliveries in the net practice sessions of Mumbai Indians.

The background

Jasprit Bumrah has made a name for himself playing for the Mumbai-based IPL franchise. His toe-crushing yorkers have made him one of the best fast bowlers on the planet. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians signed Chris Lynn in the auction earlier today. Surprisingly, the defending champions got the hard-hitting batsman at his price of ₹2 crore.

The heart of the matter

After earning a contract from Mumbai Indians, Chris Lynn expressed his delight on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. He pointed out the advantages of playing for the Mumbai Indians with the flat wicket of Wankhede Stadium being one of them. Lynn even seemed to be relaxed after learning that he will not have to face Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries.

The Indian pacer replied him with a small message on the social platform. He first laughed over Lynn's tweet and then welcomed him to the squad. In the next line, he nudged the Aussie that he will have to face him in the nets.

Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets. 😋 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 19, 2019

What's next?

Mumbai Indians have built a might squad for the upcoming IPL tourney. It will be intriguing to see their playing XI combination in the tournament.