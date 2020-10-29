IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Devdutt Padikkal headline stats after MI v RCB match

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) jumped to the top of the IPL 2020 points table after they beat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 5 wickets in the 48th match of the competition at Abu Dhabi.

Set a target of 165 to get from 20 overs, MI got off to a decent start through Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan. However, post the openers' dismissals, it was a special effort from Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a 43-ball 79* laced with 10 fours and three sixes to take his side across the line with five balls to spare.

Though MI lost wickets at consistent intervals, Suryakumar stood tall and essayed a magnificent knock, only a few days after he was overlooked for the T20 squad announced for the tour of Australia.

Earlier, MI skipper Kieron Pollard put RCB in to bat first, after which young Devdutt Padikkal and Joshua Phillipe - who replaced Aaron Finch in the RCB XI - got their side off to a positive beginning.

At 131-2 in the 16th over with AB de Villiers partnering a well-set Padikkal at the crease, it seemed like RCB were cruising and a total of 180-190 was on the cards. However, De Villiers' wicket turned things around and the rest of the batsmen failed to come to the party.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for MI and even registered a double-wicket maiden in the 17th over, finishing with figures of 4-1-14-3 which dented RCB's effort with the bat.

Padikkal's 45-ball 74 and Philippe's 24-ball 33 were the only positives for RCB with the bat as they fell 10-15 runs short of a challenging target. In the end, Suryakumar's fine knock overshadowed Padikkal's effort and MI picked up an important win to move to pole position on the IPL 2020 points table.

Interesting stats from MI v RCB IPL 2020 match

Devdutt Padikkal became the fastest RCB player to get four half-centuries

• Devdutt Padikkal is the first RCB player to score four half-centuries in his debut season. He is also the fastest RCB player to get to four 50s, having achieved that in 12 innings. Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis is second in the list, having taken 23 innings to get to the mark.

• Devdutt Padikkal has scored 232 runs in the powerplay overs this season and is second in the list of batsmen scoring the highest runs in the powerplay overs (KL Rahul tops this list with 257 runs).

• Trent Boult is the leading powerplay wicket-taker in this IPL 2020 season with 10 wickets (Jofra Archer has 8, while Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Anrich Nortje have 7 each).

• Jasprit Bumrah bowled his 2nd most economical spell in IPL history (14 runs). The most economical spell he has registered came against the Delhi Daredevils back in 2016 (13 runs).

• Jasprit Bumrah's spell in the first match against RCB this season was 4-0-42-0. He improved leaps and bounds to register magical figures of 4-1-14-3 in this game.

• Jasprit Bumrah has joined the list of bowlers to take 20+ wickets in more than just one IPL season (Bhuvneshwar Kumar has achieved this feat thrice, while Bumrah, Mohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal have done it twice).

• Jasprit Bumrah's first IPL wicket was against RCB (Virat Kohli), his 50th wicket was against RCB (Chris Woakes) and his 100th wicket also came against RCB (Virat Kohli).

• Mumbai Indians have taken the most number of wickets in the powerplay this season - 22 wickets.

• Mumbai Indians now have 17 wins against RCB, the most by any team.

• Ishan Kishan completed 1000 IPL runs and MI completed 1200 sixes in the IPL.