IPL 2020: 'Just need to make sure I haven't forgotten how to bowl,' says Kagiso Rabada  after his first nets session with Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned from a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now wants to bowl as many overs as he can in training to make sure that he hasn't "forgotten how to bowl" ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 25-year-old completed his compulsory six-day quarantine, according to the guidelines laid down by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council, and was eligible to train with his teammates from Monday.

Speaking after his first nets session with the Delhi Capitals this season, Kagiso Rabada said:

"I feel quite strong. I think I just need to bowl more, and make sure I haven't forgotten how to bowl (laughs). I need to keep up with the bowling practice, but otherwise I feel healthy."

Kagiso Rabada hopeful of Delhi Capitals winning IPL 2020

Kagiso Rabada is confident that the Delhi Capitals have a good team and can go on and win IPL 2020

Kagiso Rabada has revealed that he is extremely impressed with the squad that the Delhi Capitals had put together in the IPL 2020 auction. He believes that the Delhi-based franchise could improve on last season's third-place finish, enter their first-ever IPL final and even go on to win the coveted title this time around.

Having said that, the pacer opined that the team should capitalise on crunch moments in order to win a tournament like the IPL, adding that this is something that the team would like to do this season.

Kagiso Rabada said:

"We had a really good season, so I know that we can challenge and win this competition because we came really close last season, so mentally I guess that helps. But also, it is a new tournament so we have to start again and we've got a nice group put together, nice team."

He added:

"We have to start again and start the whole process, so hopefully we can get off to a good start but win at the end of the season – we want to be the most consistent team and win at times when we really, really need to win."

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on 20th September at Dubai.