IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab appoint Andy Flower as assistant coach

Former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman Andy Flower has been appointed as the assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. The former England head coach will be assisting Anil Kumble in his new role.

Given his credentials as an ex-England head coach, Flower should be a good inclusion in the side. He will replace Sunil Joshi, who has recently been appointed as the chairman of selectors for the Men in Blue.

We've got our support staff all set, hun tuhadda time hai KXIP, tuhaddi favourite team nu, #VIVOIPL2020 vich support karan da. 🤩❤#SaddaPunjab https://t.co/Y6lUIbJ8wH — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 7, 2020

Flower, who is undoubtedly the greatest cricketer to have come out from Zimbabwe, will look to add some value with his inputs, which might help Kings XI Punjab lift their first IPL title.

Speaking on this development, he expressed his excitement at being part of the KXIP setup and was looking forward to working with Kumble and the rest of the team staff.

"I am truly excited to come on board as the assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab and look forward to working with Anil Kumble this edition of the IPL," Flower said.

"The team looks great and we have a fantastic line-up and top-notch support staff and we can't wait to show the world what the Shers are capable of," he added.

The Mohali-based franchise had earlier appointed Wasim Jaffer as its batting coach, with Jonty Rhodes and Charl Langeveldt serving as its fielding and bowling coach (respectively) in this year's edition of the IPL.

Well, having such distinguished names in its support staff will surely come in handy in team Punjab's quest for their first-ever IPL trophy.