IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi excited to work under head coach Anil Kumble

Ravi Bishnoi playing for India Under-19

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab's latest recruit, Ravi Bishnoi has set his eyes on IPL 2020 after a splendid Under-19 World Cup campaign. Bishnoi, who was bought by KXIP for ₹2 crores in the December 2019 auction in Kolkata, ended the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets in six games.

Speaking to The Times of India, Bishnoi expressed his happiness at experiencing a World Cup at such an early age and how he considerably matured during the tournament.

“It’s every cricketer's dreams to represent the country at the World Cup. I am happy that I am in that league now. The journey was wonderful and there was a lot to learn from the tournament."

Bishnoi became nostalgic and revealed that he started playing cricket as a fast bowler and later turned to leg-spin since he could turn the ball very well.

According to him, bowling medium-pace aids in turning the ball at a considerable pace which makes it tougher for the batsman.

Bishnoi will be playing for KXIP in IPL 2020

"I started as a medium-pacer initially in my career. After that, I switched to leg-spin because I could turn the ball very well... Spin with some speed plays a big role in getting wickets."

Bishnoi also articulated his love for googlies and using them to bamboozle the opposition batsmen by using it at least once an over.

Advertisement

He credited his googlies to former Australian spinner Shane Warne and former India captain Anil Kumble. He stated that watching their videos on repeat helped him get hold of this stock delivery which he uses to good effect.

"Whenever I start an over, I always want to bowl every single delivery at the stumps... Bowling on the off and middle stumps has worked a lot for me. Apart from that, leg-spin and googlies are my main weapons, especially googlies. I bowl at least one google in six deliveries I bowl in an over. The google has many a time given me success. This is the art I have learnt from Shane Warne and Anil Kumble sir."

KXIP head coach Anil Kumble

When he joins the KXIP camp before IPL 2020, Bishnoi is expecting to learn from Kumble, especially the flipper, which he thinks will be an asset against any batsman of the world.

His main aim is a spot in the senior Indian team and wants a good outing in the IPL and the first-class season to ultimately reach there.

"I have always admired Shane Warne and Anil Kumble sir. I have watched Kumble sir's bowling videos. He is a God gifted bowler and an amazing spinner. If you watch his bowling, you will notice that he has always bowled his deliveries at the stumps. The best part of his bowling was his speed with the spin."

"The one thing I will request him is to teach me is the art of bowling the flipper... After the World Cup, the target is to perform well for KXIP in IPL. There have been cricketers who got a chance in the Indian team after performing magnificently in the IPL. My ultimate dream is to play for India (senior team)."