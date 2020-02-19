×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi excited to work under head coach Anil Kumble

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 15:56 IST

Ravi Bishnoi playing for India Under-19
Ravi Bishnoi playing for India Under-19

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab's latest recruit, Ravi Bishnoi has set his eyes on IPL 2020 after a splendid Under-19 World Cup campaign. Bishnoi, who was bought by KXIP for ₹2 crores in the December 2019 auction in Kolkata, ended the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets in six games.

Speaking to The Times of India, Bishnoi expressed his happiness at experiencing a World Cup at such an early age and how he considerably matured during the tournament.

“It’s every cricketer's dreams to represent the country at the World Cup. I am happy that I am in that league now. The journey was wonderful and there was a lot to learn from the tournament."

Bishnoi became nostalgic and revealed that he started playing cricket as a fast bowler and later turned to leg-spin since he could turn the ball very well.

According to him, bowling medium-pace aids in turning the ball at a considerable pace which makes it tougher for the batsman.

Bishnoi will be playing for KXIP in IPL 2020
Bishnoi will be playing for KXIP in IPL 2020
"I started as a medium-pacer initially in my career. After that, I switched to leg-spin because I could turn the ball very well... Spin with some speed plays a big role in getting wickets."

Bishnoi also articulated his love for googlies and using them to bamboozle the opposition batsmen by using it at least once an over.

Advertisement

He credited his googlies to former Australian spinner Shane Warne and former India captain Anil Kumble. He stated that watching their videos on repeat helped him get hold of this stock delivery which he uses to good effect.

"Whenever I start an over, I always want to bowl every single delivery at the stumps... Bowling on the off and middle stumps has worked a lot for me. Apart from that, leg-spin and googlies are my main weapons, especially googlies. I bowl at least one google in six deliveries I bowl in an over. The google has many a time given me success. This is the art I have learnt from Shane Warne and Anil Kumble sir."
KXIP head coach Anil Kumble
KXIP head coach Anil Kumble

When he joins the KXIP camp before IPL 2020, Bishnoi is expecting to learn from Kumble, especially the flipper, which he thinks will be an asset against any batsman of the world.

His main aim is a spot in the senior Indian team and wants a good outing in the IPL and the first-class season to ultimately reach there.

"I have always admired Shane Warne and Anil Kumble sir. I have watched Kumble sir's bowling videos. He is a God gifted bowler and an amazing spinner. If you watch his bowling, you will notice that he has always bowled his deliveries at the stumps. The best part of his bowling was his speed with the spin."
"The one thing I will request him is to teach me is the art of bowling the flipper... After the World Cup, the target is to perform well for KXIP in IPL. There have been cricketers who got a chance in the Indian team after performing magnificently in the IPL. My ultimate dream is to play for India (senior team)."

Published 19 Feb 2020, 15:56 IST
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab Anil Kumble Shane Warne T20 IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us