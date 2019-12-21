IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's strongest possible line-up

Vinay Chhabria

Kings XI Punjab will try to win their maiden IPL title

The runners-up of IPL 2014, Kings XI Punjab will enter IPL 2020 with an aim of winning their first IPL trophy. The franchise owners have altered the team’s backroom staff frequently without much success. This year though it seems like Kings XI Punjab will make it big because their coach Anil Kumble possesses the talent of getting the best out of his players.

The former Indian head coach starred in the auction yesterday as the cricket universe lauded his auction strategy. KXIP announced KL Rahul as their new leader and, they bought back their former skipper Glenn Maxwell for ₹10.75 crores. Besides, they even splashed out ₹8.50 crores for the left-arm seam bowler Sheldon Cottrell. Kumble even went after uncapped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the auction, signing him for a price of ₹2 Crore. KXIP also bought James Neesham for a bargain price of ₹50 lakhs, which is a steal and a half.

Kings XI Punjab Full Squad for IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Here’s a look at their strongest playing XI for IPL 2020.

Openers | KL Rahul (c & wk) and Chris Gayle

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore stars will continue to open for Kings XI Punjab

The right hand-left hand combination of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle should continue opening the innings for the Mohali-based franchise as they had a commendable job in the previous two IPL seasons. Rahul has been the leading batsman of Kings XI while Gayle has proven that he can still win matches for his team.

Rahul will face a new challenge this year because he has never captained an IPL team in the past. Since he will have to stay active on the field, Rahul should take up the responsibility of keeping the wickets for Kings XI Punjab. Besides, he should also try to make the maximum use of the experience that the 40-year-old Chris Gayle possesses.

