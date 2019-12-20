IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals strongest possible lineup

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Dec 2019, 01:04 IST SHARE

Delhi Capitals will try to win their maiden IPL championship in 2020

The Delhi Capitals entered the IPL 2020 player auction with the aim of building a team capable of winning their first IPL title and went after every big name that got announced. Having already got the experienced duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin on board in the trade window, the team management looked to secure the services of a few star players to bolster their squad and was quite successful in that endeavor.

At the auction, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis were their biggest buys. Besides those two, they also signed the English pair of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes. Alex Carey was also roped in as a backup for Rishabh Pant while the fast bowling attack was updated with the addition of Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande.

The Capitals already possessed a strong Indian core and hence decided to big for the overseas stars in the auction. Here's a look at their strongest possible lineup for IPL 2020:

Openers - Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings along with Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan will look to impress the selectors with his performance in next year's edition of the IPL to stake his claim for the opener's slot in the national team. Dhawan has been a big name in the IPL, having played 159 games. In those matches, the left-handed batsman has aggregated 4,579 runs at an average of 33.42 with 37 half-centuries.

Opening the innings along with Dhawan will be India’s upcoming star, Prithvi Shaw. An unfortunate injury and an eight-month suspension kept the young lad from Mumbai out of the cricket field but he has been flawless with the bat ever since he has come back to competitive cricket.

He has featured in 25 IPL games, scoring 598 runs at a strike rate of 141.04. The Shaw-Dhawan combination will give a left-right dynamic at the top and is more than capable of providing explosive starts to the team.

1 / 4 NEXT