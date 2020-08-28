IPL 2020: 'KKR had to let go of Chris Lynn with a heavy heart,' says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik revealed that hard-hitting opener Chris Lynn was let go by the franchise with "a heavy heart".

Lynn had been a fantastic player for KKR and had played many memorable innings for them. When his name was announced in the auction in December last year, no team apart from the Mumbai Indians bid for him. He was subsequently sold to the Mumbai-based franchise for his base price of INR 2 crores.

Dinesh Karthik is grateful for whatever Chris Lynn has given to KKR but also understood that some things were out of his control.

In a video posted on the official website of the IPL, Dinesh Karthik said:

"We had to let go off Lynn with a heavy heart, whatever time he spent with the franchise, he was an absolute gun, so are the dynamics of the auction that you have to let go some players, Lynn is somebody I am really fond off, he brings a lot to the table."

Eoin Morgan has a great mind and I would try to learn from him: Dinesh Karthik

KKR went on to buy England's white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan for a whopping INR 5.25 crores. The franchise wanted a stable middle-order batsman with plenty of experience, and this is exactly what they got in Morgan.

Dinesh Karthik believes that Eoin Morgan has a great cricketing brain as he is the captain of a World Cup-winning team. The KKR skipper also said that he would like to learn a lot from Morgan.

He said:

"Eoin Morgan is there with us for this season, I have met him a couple of times, he is a gem of a guy, being a solid human being is something that everyone looks at, he is a World Cup-winning captain, England is the best white-ball team in the world, I would try to learn from him, he has a great mind."

The IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three venue - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Karthik will be hoping that KKR has all the right resources to win their third IPL title.