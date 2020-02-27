IPL 2020: KKR's Pravin Tambe barred from participating

Pravin Tambe last played the IPL in 2018

The oldest player ever to bag an IPL contract, Pravin Tambe, was disqualified from playing in the cash-rich league due to his participation in a T10 league in Sharjah in 2018. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules, an Indian player can participate in any T20 or T10 tournament conducted by another board only after the player's retirement.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel spoke to The Indian Express and cleared the air around Tambe's participation. He stated that the 48-year-old cannot be allowed to take part in the league and a green signal to him would mean changing rules for everyone.

“He (Tambe) won't be allowed to play IPL... He (Tambe) won’t be allowed otherwise we have to allow everyone... The board only allows players to play in one day, three day, four day and county cricket and each player has to seek BCCI and respective state association’s no-objection certificate.”

Tambe, who last played the IPL in 2018, was picked up by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2020 player auction held in December last year. The disqualification comes in as a big blow for the franchise, and Tambe as well.

Your passion and love for the sport is quite inspirational, Pravin Tambe 🙌



Kolkata is all pumped-up to have you in the 23-Knight 💪 squad 💜#KKR #IPL2020 #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPLAuction2020 pic.twitter.com/r5zkuDcteY — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 20, 2019