IPL 2020: KKR share video of captain Dinesh Karthik shadow practising during self-isolation [Watch]

Dinesh Karthik claims that shadow practice is his way of staying connected to the game.

Karthik is also seen urging fans to stay indoors and stay healthy to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders recently released a video on Twitter in which their captain Dinesh Karthik can be seen shadow practising while in self-isolation.

The threat of the coronavirus has delayed major sporting events including IPL 2020, which is set to begin on April 15th after being pushed for a few weeks post the original March 29th commencement date.

The one-minute-long video features Karthik claiming that he's trying to stay connected to the sport with some shadow practice, post which the 34-year-old also speaks about three things he's been doing over the last three days - social distancing, washing hands and staying indoors.

In the video, Karthik can be seen urging fans to religiously follow the three things he has been following as well.

"Stay atleast 6 feet away from anybody. Two, wash your hands and sanitize them always please. Three, the most important, stay safe and stay indoors as much as possible."

The wicketkeeper-batsman finished off by highlighting the importance of overall care.

"Remember, it's not about just taking care of ourselves, it's about taking care of everyone around us."

Karthik will next be in action for the Kolkata Knight Riders if IPL 2020 does begin on April 15th.