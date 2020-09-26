IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before match 8

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eighth match of IPL 2020 tonight at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both the franchises lost their respective tournament openers and will look to register their maiden win of the tourney.

Mumbai Indians recorded a clinical win against the Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi the other day. On the other side, luck did not favor the Orange Army against Royal Challengers Bangalore as captain David Warner lost his wicket through an unfortunate run out, and the team's top foreign all-rounder Mitchell Marsh picked up an injury early in the game.

Andre Russell had blown away the Sunrisers Hyderabad with the bat when they faced Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens last year. There have been many memorable games between the two former IPL winning teams, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their first meeting in IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders lead Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10-7 in terms of head-to-head record. The two teams met each other twice in IPL 2019, and both won a game each. SRH had thumped KKR by nine wickets in their last clash.

Tonight's match will be their first meeting outside India. Kolkata Knight Riders start may start as the favourites to win because they have one of the best batting lineups in IPL 2020.

The team management will look to promote Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan up the order because it is not so easy to hit the ball out of the park from ball number one at this venue in IPL 2020.

Similarly, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will have the onus of providing a stable start to the Hyderabad innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Among the current players, Nitish Rana has scored the most runs (126) for KKR in matches against SRH. David Warner leads the run charts for SRH in games versus KKR as he has scored 533 runs, including one century.

Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine have scalped ten wickets each in the encounters between KKR and SRH, whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed 19 KKR batsmen donning the SRH jersey.