IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders' full squad 

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 14 Mar 2020, 18:48 IST

KKR will once again bank of Andre Russell
KKR will once again bank of Andre Russell's all-round skills




As always, 2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remain one of the most talked-about teams in the IPL. KKR splurged big time to revamp their squad after some of the reputed names underperformed in the previous season. 

They bought Pat Cummins for a whopping INR 15.5 crores and roped in Eoin Morgan for INR 5.25 crores. The batting order revolves around the composure of skipper Dinesh Karthik and the brute force of Andre Russell. Shubman Gill is likely to bat at the top while the onus will be on Karthik, Nitish Rana, and Morgan to pile on the big scores. 

The Knight Riders have parted ways with Chris Lynn but the prospect of a 21-year old Tom Banton taking the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners sounds tempting. Piyush Chawla went to Chennai Super Kings, meaning Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav will be sharing the spin department this season. Let's check out the KKR's IPL 2020 player list.

List of entire Kolkata Knight Riders squad

  • Dinesh Karthik
  • Andre Russell
  • Harry Gurney
  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Nitish Rana
  • Rinku Singh
  • Sandeep Warrior
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Shivam Mavi
  • Shubman Gill
  • Siddhesh Lad
  • Sunil Narine

New players added in KKR 2020 players list

  • Varun Chakravarthy
  • Eoin Morgan
  • Rahul Tripathi
  • Pat Cummins
  • M Sidharth
  • Nikhil Naik
  • Pravin Tambe
  • Chris Green
  • Tom Banton

How the changes in the KKR squad can help them win IPL 2020

KKR coach Brendon McCullum’s liking for Morgan is no secret. The England skipper will be an integral part of the leadership group. The southpaw’s vital cameos in the shortest format of the game makes him a complete package. 

Injuries have derailed KKR’s campaign time and again. Fitness of the quick guns - Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti will be crucial to their 2020 campaign. A fit Sunil Narine will look to break into the XI but it won’t be a cakewalk. Kolkata will surely go with Cummins and Lockie Ferguson and with Andre Russell picking himself in the line-up, there are a few names who would audition for the fourth overseas player spot. Harry Gurney is a promising pacer who has done fairly well in Indian conditions. Banton, as mentioned earlier, could be the find of the season for KKR. 


What to expect from KKR in IPL 2020?

KKR's first XI looks solid as ever but the concern lies in the back-up options. Injuries to the key players might put them in troubled waters. However, they have strengthened their squad this time around and Karthik's men have the firepower and the experience to make it to the playoffs and eye another title - their third one this year.

Published 14 Mar 2020, 18:48 IST
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Pat Cummins
