IPL 2020: KXIP v RCB Player Ratings - Virat Kohli disastrous, KL Rahul dazzles

Match 6 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), and KL Rahul's side destroyed the 3-time finalists to register a 97-run win.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli was arguably the worst performer on the night, but his opposition captain KL Rahul shattered numerous records on his way to a 69-ball 132. Both teams have now won one game and lost one game, but RCB's net run rate has plunged beyond the -2 mark.

Here are the player ratings from the KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: KXIP Player Ratings

KL Rahul broke various records today [PC: iplt20.com]

KL Rahul: 9.5/10

Rahul was absolutely superb on the night as he registered the highest score by a captain and an Indian in the IPL. The KXIP skipper carried his bat and demolished the RCB bowlers at the death to help his team cross 200. He doesn't get a 10/10 because of the two chances that he offered Virat Kohli, with the RCB captain dropping both.

Mayank Agarwal: 6/10

Agarwal got off to a good start and looked in good nick before for the second time this season, but a Yuzvendra Chahal googly completely deceived the batsman. The opener was still the second-highest scorer in the innings, though, and his partnership with Rahul might just be what IPL fans thought the Gayle-Rahul tandem would be.

Karun Nair: 6.5/10

Nair added some extra impetus towards the final stages of the KXIP innings, with his 8-ball 15 playing a big role in the team crossing the 200-run mark. He will look to build on this innings and make the No. 5 spot his own.

Nicholas Pooran: 4/10

Pooran came in at No. 3 today, but struggled with his timing and placement. The West Indian didn't even score at run-a-ball today, and his place in the team is in danger with Chris Gayle on the bench.

Glenn Maxwell: 2/10

Maxwell looked totally out of sorts during his 6 balls at the crease, and he seems to be a shadow of his 2014 UAE self. The Australian's inconsistency has put immense pressure on his teammates to shore up the middle order, and he needs to step up at the earliest.

Sarfaraz Khan: 6/10

Sarfaraz didn't get to bat in this game, but he should've arguably come in ahead of Karun Nair. The former RCB man took a good catch to dismiss AB de Villiers and was energetic in the field.

Jimmy Neesham: 6/10

KXIP debutant Neesham didn't get to bat in this game, but bowled two tidy overs for 13 runs. The Kiwi does add a lot of balance to the team, and his impact will only grow as IPL 2020 progresses.

Murugan Ashwin: 8/10

M Ashwin replaced K Gowtham in the KXIP playing XI for this game, and he more than justified his selection with figures of 3/21 in his 3 overs. The leggie picked up the crucial wicket of AB de Villiers, and wrapped up the tail with ease as well.

Mohammed Shami: 8/10

Shami was excellent as usual with the new ball, as his pace and seam troubled the RCB top order. The Indian speedster is in superb wicket-taking form, and he remains KL Rahul's go-to man with the ball in hand in IPL 2020.

Sheldon Cottrell: 8.5/10

Cottrell was another KXIP bowler who really stood out on the night as his short balls resulted in the dismissals of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli. The West Indian was bought for a huge sum in the IPL 2020 auction, and he has certainly justified his price tag so far.

Ravi Bishnoi: 8/10

Bishnoi's first over - the last of the powerplay - might not have gone to plan as he conceded 15 runs, but the youngster made an admirable comeback to finish with figures of 3/32 in his 4 overs. The leg-spinner scalped Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav, and has taken to IPL 2020 like a duck to water.