IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 13

After a heartbreaking loss against Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in their next match of IPL 2020 on Thursday.

KXIP has suffered two close defeats this IPL campaign so far. Delhi Capitals beat the side in a Super Over in their opening match, while Rahul Tewatia's heroics denied KXIP a win against Rajasthan in their last encounter.

On the other side, Mumbai Indians too lost a Super Over contest, while Chennai Super Kings beat the four-time champions by five wickets in the IPL 2020 season opener. Both sides registered convincing victories in their second matches in the competition respectively.

The Mohali-based franchise thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore in a lopsided game, while Mumbai beat two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

KXIP and MI have been a part of the league since 2008. Here's a look at their head-to-head record ahead of their first meeting in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Stats

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have crossed paths 24 times in IPL. The Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise has a slender lead of 13-11 in the head-to-head record.

Both teams won a game against each other in the previous season. Speaking of their head-to-head record overseas, this will be the first meeting between MI and KXIP in the UAE. The two sides had defeated each other once during the 2009 season in South Africa.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Among current players, Kieron Pollard has aggregated the most runs (417) for MI in matches against KXIP.

For the IPL 2014 runners-up, captain KL Rahul has scored 289 runs in four games versus Mumbai. The right-handed batsman has registered two fifties and one hundred in the last three fixtures against MI.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches against KXIP. On the other side, Mohammed Shami has taken six wickets in the last three games between KXIP and Mumbai Indians.